Noel Gallagher final headline act for Blenheim Palace music festival

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are the final act to be announced for this year’s Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace later this year.

Joining Nile Rodgers and Chic, Gary Barlow, Elvis Costello, The Waterboys and Nick Lowe on the line-up for the four day event, the multi-million-selling Oasis star will headline the 10,000-capacity Great Court on Friday, June 15.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be performing at the Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace. Photo: Nocturne Live NNL-180213-093423001

As guitarist and principal songwriter of legendary rock band Oasis, Gallagher had eight UK number-one singles, eight UK number-one albums and won six Brit Awards.

His solo performances feature a mix of solo material alongside a selection of Oasis hits and the High Flying Birds touring band consists of former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer, former Oasis session pianist Mike Rowe, former Oasis drummer Chris Sharrock and The Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard.

Nocturne Live director Ciro Romano: “We’re confident that the line-up for this year’s Nocturne is our strongest to date.

“In Nile Rodgers, Elvis Costello, Gary Barlow and Noel Gallagher we have four true giants of the music world, each offering something different but all undeniably world class.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the palace in June.”

Tickets for the Noel Gallagher concert start at £45 and go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 16).

Tickets are available from www.nocturnelive.com, for all the acts except Gary Barlow which has sold out.