Nightingale song to be heard at Banbury’s RVS

The Banbury Nightingales will hold a Christmas concert this weekend, raising money for the Royal Voluntary Service.

The singing ensemble, comprising of between 10 and fifteen performers, will be singing songs from the 1930s, 40s and 50s during a 2.30pm afternoon show on Sunday, December 2 at Banbury’s Cornhill Centre.

This concert will be a mixture of well loved carols, Christmas songs and a few others special to the group.

Song sheets will be passed out allowing audience members to sing along.

Last years concert had to be cancelled due to snow but the group returned in April, raising £75 for the Castle Street centre.

Tickets are just £3.50 on the door with money raised going to the RVS. There will also be a raffle.

Doors open at 2pm.