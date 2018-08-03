Music is food of love for biggest line up as The Big Feastival returns

Alex James’ festival, The Big Feastival, is back for its seventh year on the outskirts of Kingham with big names from the worlds of music, food and children’s television.

Basement Jaxx, Craig David, Paloma Faith, Clean Bandit, Professor Green and many more are all set to entertain at Alex James’ farm this summer, with a wealth of celebrity chefs such as Marco Pierre White and Raymond Blanc also cooking up a feast on site too.

Mr Tumble PPP-171109-140843001

The festival, famed for being family friendly, is hosted by Jo Whiley and features children’s TV mega stars Justin Fletcher, Peppa the Pig and The Gruffalo this year.

The Big Feastival, presented by NEFF, will make its much anticipated return to the Cotswolds this August Bank Holiday running from Friday to Sunday, August 24 to 26.

The Big Feastival will get off to a barnstorming start thanks to none other than Basement Jaxx.

The electronic music duo will bring the party from Ibiza to the Cotswolds, getting the crowd on their feet with their Friday night DJ set.

Raymond Blanc SUS-160218-105455003

The feel-good factor continues on Saturday with R ‘n’ B sensation Craig David taking control of the stage.

The singer-songwriter will be performing nostalgic classics and new hits which have seen a remarkable 15 top 10s across almost two decades.

The festival will come to an epic close with pop powerhouse Paloma Faith topping the bill with anthems from her new album, The Architect, on Sunday night.

The event has also lined up a wide range of popular chefs.

Marco Pierre White, dubbed the godfather of modern cooking and the youngest chef to achieve three Michelin stars, will be sharing his culinary wisdom that launched the careers of notable chefs including Gordon Ramsay.

Joining him on the line up is one of Britain’s most respected chefs, Raymond Blanc OBE, a culinary icon who has shared his expertise to nurture some of the country’s best chefs today - some 34 of his protégés have gone on to win Michelin stars themselves.

Raymond is chef patron of Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire, having retained two Michelin stars for an astounding 33 years.

The Big Kitchen will play host to top chefs and restaurateurs as they cook to an audience, share their knowledge and take part in live Q&A’s.

Glynn Purnell will be showcasing the bold and innovative cooking which has brought him a Michelin star.

The little feastival-goers will be completely spoilt for choice this summer, with the return of some familiar faces and some exciting new additions to the line-up.

They’ll enjoy live entertainment from children’s TV sensation Justin Fletcher and CBeebies presenter Andy Day, with chances to meet Paddington, The Gruffalo and Peppa Pig and George over the three day extravaganza.

When they need to burn off a little energy, they can tackle The Little Dudes’ Den, try out tree climbing, join the circus, take part in the Village Green Games or take a spin around the vintage fun fair.

Alex James said: “I am thrilled to host The Big Feastival on the farm and I know this year is set to be the biggest yet.

“I couldn’t be happier with the line-up that we’ve put together and I can’t wait to add to all of the fantastic memories we’ve helped make over the last six years.

“We’ve got the biggest names across music and food coming to deliver an incredible experience for the whole family.

“We had the largest Big Feastival crowd ever last year and I’ve no doubts we’ll break records again this summer.”

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance visit www.uk.thebigfeastival.com