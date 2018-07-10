Motorcycles and music at the Three Conies

It’s that time of year again when two wheeled machines of all makes and models will converge at the Three Conies for the annual Mandeville Motorcycle Meet.

Now in its third year the free event kicks off with a Friday, July 13 acoustic set by Cheap Sunglasses from 8pm.

'Goan Places' a nice little hard tail custom at the Three Conies motorcycle rally NNL-170717-094925001

Limited Friday night camping, which includes a full English breakfast is once again available for just £5 per person, saving anyone an expensive taxi fare home.

On Saturday, July 14, five local bands will be providing live music from noon.

On the bill this year are Rondeau, Leigh Chambers, Bushfieldsmith, Uninvited and dirtyjACkDC.

Saturday night camping, again including breakfast is available at £10 per person.

Three Conies motorcycle rally dirtyjACkDC NNL-171107-172015001

The event has steadily grown during its short life and has always drawn an eclectic mix of machines from classic British icons such as Norton and BSA to more exotic offerings from MG Augusta, and KTM.

The free event is, once again raising money for the Air Ambulance Service with last year’s meeting raising almost £700.

For more information about this year’s meeting or to book a camping pitch call 01295 711025.