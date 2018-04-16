Living Legends set to rock Shipston for one night only

A Lower Brailes musician is performing for one night only with his band of ’living legends’ who have worked with a who’s who of musical greats.

Oliver Darling and the Living Legends will be appearing at Shipston on Stour’s Townsend Hall on Friday, April 20.

The guitarist has gone on to earn critical success touring with Irish sensation Imelda May, who appeared at the Cornbury Festival last year.

Now Oliver has formed his own supergroup of sorts, the members of which have worked with the likes of J Van Morrison, Roger Daltrey, Status Quo, and Tanita Tikaram.

The rock and roll rhythm and blues band consists of: Pianist Geraint Watkins whose fans include Bob Dylan. He is currently working with Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings.

Saxophonist Martin Winning who is currently working with Roger Daltry.

Baritone Saxophonist, Nick Lunt who has been part of Jools Holland’s Big Band for over a decade.

Drummer Mark Morgan who has worked with the likes of Robert Plant, and Jeff Beck and Double Bass player Matt Radford, who has recorded with blues legend Peter Green.

Tickets are available on the doors which open at 7pm or from www.townsendhall.co.uk.