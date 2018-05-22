Line-up announced for Shenfest 2018

The Shenington and Alkerton Music and Literature Festival has released details of this year’s programme.

The three-day festival will take place on June 8 , 9 and 10 at various locations within both villages.

Shenington Church will kick things off with a Friday evening with the Worcester Male Voice Choir, performing pieces from Vivaldi to Cole Porter. The concert will start at 7.30pm.

Saturday, June 9, will begin with a 1pm family picnic on Shenington village green, this year with a Harry Potter theme, a fancy dress competition, games and pizza. The picnic begins at 1pm.

Head over to Alkerton Church at 4pm to hear a talk by Marc Marot on his augmented reality artwork, The Danger Tree, a major part of the centenary commemorations for Armistice Day.

Headlining Saturday will be classical guitarist Craig Ogden who will perform much loved classical pieces to more modern arrangements. Mr Ogden will perform at Shenington Church from 7.30pm.

On Sunday, June 10, the focus will be on Wroxton Cricket Club as the Shenington Sloggers take on The Authors in the annual cricket match. The first of 35 overs will begin at 2pm.

Bringing the festival to a close will be best selling author and Professor of Global History at Oxford University, Peter Frankopan.

His latest book, The Silk Roads will be discussed during a boundary talk at 3.30pm.

The Bell in Shenington will provide live music each evening during its Shenfest Fringe Festival.

Events are all free of charge but donations are welcome which this year will go to the churches, village hall and BYHP. To indicate interest in the events email mark.petterson@warwickenergy.com.