Kylie Minogue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are playing at Blenheim Palace - here's how to get tickets

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue has been named as a headliner for next year's Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace.

The chart-topping Australian singer will perform hits from across her back catalogue, as well as music from latest album, 2018’s country-tinged Golden.

Support will come from multi-million-selling Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose new album The Song Diaries will be released in January. With over 40 UK Top 10 singles between them, this exclusive concert will feature an array of some of the best-known pop hits of the last 20 years.

Kylie’s recent shows as part of her Golden UK arena tour have been met with widespread critical acclaim. Next summer’s shows will see Kylie performing a series of career-spanning hits from her unparalleled back catalogue.

Her latest album Golden was released earlier this year via BMG Records. It debuted at Number 1 in the UK Albums Chart and is her sixth Number 1 album to date. It spawned the singles Stop Me From Falling and Dancing, the official video for which has more than 11 million views. It has spent 20 weeks on the UK album charts and is the best-selling 2018 release by an international female artist.

Nocturne Live transforms Blenheim Palace’s 9500-capacity Great Court into a spectacular open-air concert venue and is fast becoming one of the UK’s most prestigious and popular stately home concert experiences. Since its launch in 2015 the series has presented shows from the likes of Gary Barlow, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello, Elton John, Jamie Cullum, Gregory Porter, Van Morrison, Ennio Morricone, The Corrs and The Jacksons.

Nocturne Live 2019 will run from Thursday June 20 to Sunday June 23 and additional acts will be announced in due course.

Nocturne Live founder Ciro Romano said: "We jumped at the chance to book Kylie for Nocturne Live. She’s an incredible performer with an unbelievable back catalogue to draw upon and her live shows are always spectacular. We’re thrilled to have confirmed her for the closing night of next year’s series and look forward to more exciting announcements over the coming months.”

Kylie headlines on Sunday June 23. Tickets start at £45 and go on general sale on Friday November 16 from www.nocturnelive.com.