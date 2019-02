Jess Glynne, Elbow and Rudimental will be headlining The Big Feastival at Alex James’ farm near Kingham this year.

Other top acts such as Lewis Capaldi, The Zutons and Nina Nesbitt are also on the bill for the music and food bonanza over the August bank holiday weekend.

Chefs including Raymond Blanc, Prue Leith and Gennaro Contaldo will be cooking up a storm, while there will be plenty of activities for the whole family.

For tickets and more, visit thebigfeastival.com

Elbow singer Guy Garvey at V Festival in 2014. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images NNL-190227-104319001