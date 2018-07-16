In pictures: Sun shines as Bodfest returns home

The Bodfest organisers thanked everyone who came to enjoy the music festival’s return to Bodicote on Saturday (July 14).

The sun shone as families came to enjoy the annual fete, which was held at Kingsfield at the request of villagers.

The organising committee wrote on Facebook: “You the visitors make the event what it is. Thank you and plenty of you used our Facebook and social media last week.

“We will be taking a break from BodFest once we have sorted the equipment now for a while and the committee all wish to spend time with family and friends. We hope you all have a fabulous summer holidays.”