Hundreds of pupils set to sing in Banbury charity concerts

Children from 25 primary schools are busy rehearsing for the ever popular Rotary Club of Banbury concerts which return early next month.

Now in their 17th year the concerts have become an unofficial starting point for the town’s Christmas build-up and this year have again been extended to a four-night run at Banbury’s St Mary’s Church.

Rotarian John Groves, who has been liaising with the schools in preparation for the event, said: “We’re all looking forward to this year’s concerts.

“If previous years are anything to go by, choirs and audience will have a hugely enjoyable evening and the three charitable causes will benefit from everyone enjoying themselves.

“We’re enormously grateful to everyone involved in making this such a successful annual event in the Banbury calendar.”

The concerts have raised more than £75,000 for children’s charities and this year’s main beneficiary will be Banbury’s Sunshine Centre with smaller proportions to be shared between schools projects in Sierra Leone, and the Mariana School in Gambia.

Performances are at 7pm on November 5 to 8.

Admission is by ticket only, priced at £5 from participating schools and Henry’s Menswear, Banbury, call 01295 251044.