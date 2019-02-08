Great Tew's Cornbury Music Festival announce headliners

Global superstars, old favourites and musical pioneers have been confirmed, making the 2019 Cornbury festival one not to miss.

The three day event takes place at Great Tew Park from Friday, July 5 until Sunday, July 7 and promises to have something for everyone.

The Beach Boys will close the festival

Headlining the opening day will be Coventry ska legends The Specials, currently on a UK tour. The band recently released their first new album for 38 years , which broke into the UK album charts.

Saturday sees the welcome return of Keane, six years after they last appeared at Cornbury. The band took a self imposed hiatus in 2013 to work on solo projects and the return to Cornbury will be one of their first after getting back together.

Sunday's headliners need no introduction having had a career spanning five decades, 30 studio albums and hundreds of millions of record sales, the are, of course, The Beach Boys.

Hugh Phillimore, festival founder, said: "I think it’s one of our best line-ups ever. The combination of Keane, The Specials and The Beach Boys is pretty huge for us and we’re also delighted to have our new friends, and national treasures, The Hairy Bikers returning with their fabulous Festival Feast.

Away from the music The Hairy Bikers return to the festival

"Last year we sold every seat in the restaurant, it was totally delicious and the feasters’ feedback was incredible."

There will also be two secondary music stages, the comedy tent and the Kids Zone with free activities for all ages. Plus 'glamping' and quiet camping options will be available.

The complete music line up will be announced in early March.

For tickets and more information visit the festival's website.