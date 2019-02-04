Fortieth Fairport Convention lineup announced

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention music festival will celebrate its fortieth anniversary this year with an ever eclectic array of festival stalwarts and newcomers.

Headline acts include The Waterboys, Thursday, August 8, Frank Turner, Friday 9 and, of course, host band Fairport Convention will bring the festival to its climatic close on Saturday evening.

Other major acts announced include Gogol Bordello who will make an appearance on Thursday as part of their 20th anniversary tour.

Seth Lakeman returns after a ten year hiatus and legendary guitarist Richard Thompson will take stage on Friday with his former Fairport bandmates Dave Mattacks, Dave Pegg and Simon Nicol.

All female bands Wildwood Kim, an award winning trio and Daphne’s Flight, a five piece singer songwriter group will be providing soaring harmonies on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Harmonica virtuoso Will Pound and accordion master Eddy Jay team up for a Friday set.

After a successful appearance at last years fringe festival Zal Cleminson’s high-octane Sin Dogs earn their own slot on Saturday.

For tickets, all the latest info and complete band list visit www.fairportconvention.com or call 0844 581 1396.