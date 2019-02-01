Five of the best: Things to do in Banburyshire this coming week

It could be a busy weekend for music lovers, but panto and comedy are also in the mix.

1 PANTOMIME

Graham Fellowes PNL-181023-100707004

Aladdin, Magdalen College School, Brackley, February 7 to 9

Brackley Players present this magical family pantomime. The cast have been rehearsing since November to bring together an all-singing, all-dancing production which promises to entertain adults and children alike. Audiences will be transported to the streets of Old Peking and be taken on a magical adventure to discover hidden treasures. The pantomime will be directed by first-time director, Emma Wilberforce, and audiences can expect to see the usual panto characters, including Wishee Washee, Abanazar, Aladdin and, of course, the dame of the panto, Widow Twankey, who will be played by Ian Bell. Ian said: “I love traditional family pantomimes so I was delighted when Emma cast me in the role of Widow Twankey. I have been fortunate to play the role of Dame a number of times before and it’s always great fun, building the character and working with all the cast in rehearsals. One thing’s for certain, the audience are in for a real treat – oh yes they are!” The cast is benefiting from the musical direction of Drew Cowburn, who will also be providing live musical accompaniment for the performances, alongside local drummer Lee Smith. Charlotte Boardman, principal of Starlight Dance Academy, will be putting the cast through their paces, alongside young dancers from her dance school.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/brackleyplayers

2 MUSIC

Leather & Lace, The Mill, Banbury, February 2

Prepare for a dynamic live show bringing all classic rock anthems and power ballads to the stage, in a jam-packed two-hour show dedicated to the greatest rock legends across the decades. Expect to hear classic rock anthems from Queen, Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitesnake and power ballads from the likes of Heart, Bonnie Tyler, Boston, Cher and many more besides.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Graham Fellows: Completely Out of Character, The Mill, Banbury, February 1

Graham Fellows has performed as the character John Shuttleworth for over 25 years on stage, TV and radio, delighting audiences throughout the UK with his songs and quirky take on everyday life. Now Graham, minus purple leather jacket and fawn slacks (but fully clothed), steps out from behind the keyboard to plug in his guitar and sing his own songs: revelatory, humorous and quirky still, sometimes sad. He’ll also talk about his remarkable career.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

The Reformers, Wild Lime, Banbury, February 2, 7pm on.

The popular pub will host a charity event on Saturday with jack of all trades band The Reformers.

They will be performing everything from rock, punk, glam, pop and country, plus a little 80s disco.

Boogie the night away and help raise funds for charity.

Details: Wild Lime Facebook page

5 MUSIC

The Social Services, The wine Vaults, Banbury, February 2, 7pm onwards.

Another Saturday night music event this time in Parson’s Street. The Social Services, will be performing a selection of covers as well as theoir own material.

We are also promised shenanigans, so you have been warned.

Details: Wine Vaults Facebook page.