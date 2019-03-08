Five of the Best: Things to do in Banburyshire in the coming week

No plans for the week ahead? Then take a look at the entertainment on offer in and around Banbury

1 MUSIC

Ivo Graham talks important life choices in his new show in Banbury

Chipping Norton Music Festival, March 8 to 23

The 107th Chipping Norton Music Festival begins this weekend. It’s one of the longest-running events in the UK and has now expanded to more than two weeks of events for children of all ages and abilities, along with adults, and also now includes professional concerts and masterclasses. A folk night is part of the festivities, too.

Details: www.cnmf.org.uk

2 COMEDY

Honey and the Bear bring their blend of styles to Banbury Folk Club

Ivo Graham, The Mill, Banbury, March 10

Since becoming the first winner of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009, Ivo Graham has gone on to tour four shows and gain increasing popularity as one of the bright young talents of British comedy. He has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Live From The BBC, Roast Battle, Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Worrier, Fighting Talk, The Now Show and It’s Not What You Know, and is known for his loquacious and inventive style. The show examines how Ivo is making lots of big life choices, and doing his best to feel as positive about them as possible. His girlfriend thinks it’s time for him to open up a bit, as do his therapist and various comedy critics. But what if scratching the itch only makes it worse?

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

3 FAMILY THEATRE

Kite, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, March 13

A play without words, Kite is inspired by the world of indoor-kite flying and stories such as The Snowman and The Red Balloon. For everyone aged seven and over, it features theatre company The Wrong Crowd’s imaginative storytelling, exquisite puppetry and design, dance, originally composed music and – of course - kites. The performance is followed by a hands-on opportunity to meet the puppets and cast. The play tells how, stuck in her grandma’s obsessively tidy flat, a recently orphaned girl discovers a kite which comes to life and takes her on a wild adventure. Little does she know that Grandma has her own brand of magic and the wind will bring them together in ways they never would have imagined.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Honey and the Bear, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, March 13

Comprising songwriters Jon Hart (guitar, bass, mandolin) and Lucy Sampson (guitar, ukulele, bass, banjo and percussion), the band have been writing together since early 2014, having met at a songwriting event two years previously. Since then, they have played many venues across East Anglia as well as travelling to Germany for their first European tour. The amalgamation of both their unique musical styles makes for a dynamic and ever-changing live performance.

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

5 MUSIC

George & Enrico’s Hot Five, Tysoe Village Hall, March 9

Enrico Tomasso is a leading top trumpeter on the jazz scene and a four-time winner at the British Jazz Awards. Clarinetist and saxophonist George Huxley was described by the late Humphry Lyttleton as “the Midlands’ best kept secret and world class musician”. They are joined on the front line by Ron Hills on trombone. John Penn on piano and Brian Mellor on guitar and banjo complete the Hot Five line up.

Details: 01295 670605