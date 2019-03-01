Five of the Best: Things to do in and around Banburyshire this week

Music and theatre, art and cabaret, there’s a lot going on this week

1 MUSIC

The Fureys

The Fureys, The Mill, Banbury, March 5

The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 41 years, audiences that have included former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, former Irish president Mary McAleese and the late Pope John Paul II. Tony Blair has publicly stated his favourite peace song of all time is the Fureys’ Green Fields of France. The band are known for their stirring folk-based music – expect tears and laughter, sadness and joy.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Liza Pulman sings Barbra Streisand, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, March 2

Acclaimed singer and comedienne Liza Pulman celebrates the legend of Barbra Streisand with her band, in this hugely successful and critically lauded five-star triumph. Having played to packed houses across the country and two sell-out performances at Wilton’s Music Hall, Fascinating Aida’s Liza Pulman is joined by musical director Joseph Atkins, bringing not only her exceptional voice and compelling storytelling, but her own personal slant on Streisand’s life and music.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.co.uk

3 CABARET

Scarlet Nights: Movie Night, The Mill, Banbury, March 1

Jaime Woodham has been producing Banbury’s very own burlesque show at the Mill since moving to the town in 2017. Scarlet Nights has since gained a dedicated following of mostly female audience members that come to see the show every quarter. Jaime said: “I promote real women - and real men sometimes, in the form of Boylesque - in a tongue-in-cheek way, combining comedy with skilled, award winning burlesque performers as well as ‘newbies’ to give them a platform to start their careers from.” This time, the show has a cinematic theme including acts inspired by Tarantino films, Beetlejuice, Carry on Camping, Harry Potter, Grease, The Blues Brothers and many more film favourites.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 ART

Philippa Jeffrey: The Hidden Garden, Blacks Design, 2 Banbury Road, Brackley, until April 4

A former fashion producer for Conde Nast Pub-lications, a couple of years ago Philippa returned to her roots and the ex-editor became an artist, now painting from her Oxfordshire studio. Using botanical prints as a starting point, Philippa’s work blends layers of colour, pattern and mark-making, using water-based paints.

Details: philippa-jeffrey.com

5 MUSIC

The Wheatsheaf, Banbury, Friday, March 1

The free to enter celebration of the heavier side of music continues tonight with a four band set. Metal bands Witch Tripper, My Diablo, Ghosts In The Photographs and Pelugion will be getting those heads banging from 9pm.

Details: Wheatsheaf Facebook page