Five of the Best: Entertainment options in Banburyshire for the week ahead

Odyssey Theatre will be performing for just three more days while folk legend Anthony John Clarke returns to Banbury Folk Club.

1 MUSIC

Odyssey Theatre's Our House cast

Banbury Choral Society, St Mary’s Church, Banbury, April 13

The choir, joined by four soloists, will be performing An Evening with Wolfgang, including a mixed programme of Mozart’s finest choral works.

The evening features Coronation Mass, Ave Verum, Solemn Vespers and Exultate Jubilate, with the singers accompanied by the Oxford Sinfonia and conducted by Julian Harris in what promises to be a thrilling evening of choral music.

The venue provides the perfect backdrop and acoustics in which to perform Mozart’s works. The soloists are soprano Mollie Smith, soprano Charlotte Collier, tenor Christopher Willoughby and bass Charles Cunliffe. In 1779, Mozart wrote his popular sacred Mass, later to become known as the Coronation Mass, for the Easter Day service whilst in the service of the Archbishop of Salzburg.

Anthony John Clarke

The music is celebratory in its nature, hence its suitability for a coronation or Easter Day service. Solemn Vespers was Mozart’s final composition whilst at Salzburg Cathedral in 1780.

It includes one of his many masterpieces, Laudate Dominum, composed for soprano soloist, which will be performed by Mollie Smith. He had a love of the soprano voice which shines through in this piece. Ave Verum Corpus was written in the last year of Mozart’s life and although only three minutes long, is a gentle and moving piece originally written for a choirmaster in the town of Baden.

Details: 07721 204734 or www.banburychoralsoc.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Anthony John Clarke, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, April 17

Anthony John Clarke, affectionately known as AJ, returns to the club. AJ has been the weekend-long compere at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention for several years.

He is known for his self-penned songs and warm personality, coupled with funny stories and tales. Expect the comical, serious, compassionate, irreverent, brave and challenging, along with serious guitar talent.

Details: 07845 821041

3 FAMILY

Holiday activities, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, until April 28

The museum kick starts its Mini 60th celebrations with a host of themed family activities. Visitors can enjoy family tours with a Mini mad mechanic character, follow a Mini Trail and make a Mini using air dry clay.

Details: britishmotormuseum.co.uk/events/family-activities

4 THEATRE

Our House, Wykham Theatre, Banbury Academy, April 11 to 13

Odyssey Theatre presents its latest production, featuring the music of Madness. The musical follows the two paths which London lad Joe Casey’s life could have taken pending a fateful decision he makes on the night of his 16th birthday.

Director and choreographer Sharon Green said: “This has been an amazing show to be involved in. We have a hugely talented cast who have been working hard since November to give you this fresh and upbeat production, which is full of drama, energy and lots of laughter.”

Details: odysseytheatre.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Dinosaur World Live, Oxford Playhouse, April 12 and 13

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive prehistoric creatures.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com