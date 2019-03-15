Five of the Best: Entertainment options for the week ahead

Music and theatre feature in this weeks Banburyshire entertainment round up.

1 MUSIC

The Kevin O’Regan Band, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, March 20

Some Irish magic will be coming to Banbury Folk Club next week. The Kevin O’Regan Band promise a superb mix of original songs which explore Ireland’s past and the traditional songs that everyone knows and loves. And as well as that, the band will have its own Irish dancer. Club chairman Kevin West said: “This event always attracts a lot of people. It’s the exuberance, variety and audience engagement of The Kevin O’Regan Band that totally captures attention.”

The band are led by Kevin O’Regan, who writes the original songs. Kevin is an accomplished guitarist, pianist and singer. His songs promise to have the audience laughing, sometimes crying but always involved in singing choruses or joining in with the rhythm. He is accompanied by Kevin Ward on five-string fretless bass and Rai Clews on percussion. The Irish dancer is Jessica Hutton, who has danced in the World Irish Dancing Championships and with Riverdance, and now runs her own Irish dance academy.

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

2 THEATRE

The Full Bronte, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, March 19

Chipping Norton favourites Scary Little Girls (In the Footsteps of the Mitfords, Living Word Walks) return with a literary cabaret like no other. Join hosts Maria - glamour puss, academic, thespian - and her assistant Brannie - dogsbody, ensemble cast, backstage crew - in their chaotic attempt at an homage to the Bronte family. Combining comedy, storytelling, music, and games, the show is described as a “wuthering of delights”.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

3 FAMILY THEATRE

Dear Zoo, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, March 21 to 23

The timeless children’s classic book returns to the stage. Rod Campbell’s best-selling lift-the-flap storytime favourite has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982, and has sold more than eight million copies worldwide. This production promises to delight all those who have read the book, both young and old, as it unfolds with puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

4 MUSIC

The Sensational ‘60s Experience, New Theatre, Oxford, March 17

Expect a three-hour ‘60s spectacular of pure nostalgia. Starring Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers), Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost, hits include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, Bend Me Shape Me, A Little Lovin’ and many more.

Details: atgtickets.com

5 THEATRE

A Super Happy Story About Feeling Super Sad, The Mill, Banbury, March 15

Written by Olivier Award winner Jon Brittain with music by Floyd Jones, prepare for an hilarious cabaret musical about depression and how it’s OK not to be OK. It tells the story of Sally, who’s a happy person – she doesn’t let little things get her down and almost never cries. But she’s got an illness. It makes her feel like she isn’t the person she wants to be, but she doesn’t want anyone to know about it...

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk