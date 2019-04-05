Five of the best entertainment options for the coming week

Music, theatre and a chance to learn all about dinosaurs feature in this week’s roundup of Banburyshire entertainment.

1 MUSIC

So you think you know about dinosaurs?

Pop-Up Bowie, The Mill, Banbury, April 6

David Bowie’s creative restlessness led to a career of unparalleled change, from the psychedelic Space Oddity, to the driving rock of Suffragette City, the soul of Young Americans, the anthemic Heroes and the poignant Lazarus. Then there’s Let’s Dance, Moonage Daydream, China Girl, Fame, Starman, Ashes to Ashes and the epic Life on Mars. This weekend, Pop-Up Bowie starring the award winning Paul Antony returns to Banbury to celebrate the life and work of the legendary artist. The show features 30 of Bowie’s best-loved songs, spanning the five decades of his extraordinary career.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

David Bowie tribute act

Ian W Brown, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, April 10

It’s 30 years since Ian W Brown decided he stood a better chance of making a living farming in Hampshire than saving the world with a song.

A year or two later while toiling in the fields, he heard The Stone Roses on the radio, fell in love with the band and allowed himself a wry smile that at least one person with his name, the band’s lead singer Ian Brown, was living the dream, recording songs and playing live.

But Ian always kept his hand in writing songs before going to work, and playing folk clubs when he could. In 1999, when farming became as precarious as the record business, he answered the call for Britain’s farmers to diversify and went into the music industry full time. Subsequently, Ian has co-written the lead song in the long running West End musical Dreamboats and Petticoats, Sandi Thom’s number one single, I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker and songs for many other artists. Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

Purcell's Polyphonic Party

3 FAMILY

So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, April 10

When David Attenborough needs to know more about dinosaurs he turns to one man - Dr Ben Garrod. Pitting the knowledge of unwitting parents against their all-knowing kids, Dr Ben presents an interactive, educational and entertaining show. This hit live show will talk audiences through the deadliest predators that ever roamed the planet.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

4 THEATRE

Our House, Wykham Theatre, Banbury Academy, April 11 to 13

Odyssey Theatre presents its latest production, featuring the music of Madness. The musical follows the two paths which London lad Joe Casey’s life could have taken pending a fateful decision he makes on the night of his 16th birthday. Director and choreographer Sharon Green said: “This has been an amazing show to be involved in. We have a hugely talented cast who have been working hard since November to give you this fresh and upbeat production, which is full of drama, energy and lots of laughter.”

Details: odysseytheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Purcell’s Polyphonic Party, Church of St Peter and St Paul, Swalcliffe, April 6

Prepare for a humorous fusion of tunes, songs and stories featuring an armoury of unusual instruments, including the spinet, nyckelharpa and viola d’amore, with a light sprinkling of accordion, bagpipe, gandola and flageolet. Purcell’s music may not feature, but the setting for the show is a party in his house.

Details: www.swalcliffe.org