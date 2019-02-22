Five of the best: Banburyshire’s entertainment options for the week

From theatre and magic to the legendary Fairport Convention, there’s a lot going on, in and around Banbury over the coming week.

1 THEATRE

The Ash Girl, Cropredy Village Hall, February 21 to 23

The Ash Girl by Timberlake Wertenbaker is a dark-edged version of the Cinderella story, presented here by Cropredy Harlequins. Ash Girl lives with her stepmother and sisters, grieving her dead mother and vanished father.

When an invitation arrives for the prince’s ball she fights to resist the dark forces which compel her to stay at home. Unexpected friends give her the courage to go and she finds fleeting happiness.

In order to regain it, she must overcome the monsters who have insinuated their way into her heart and mind. A haunting play with humorous touches and an ultimately positive message, the play promises to appeal both to adults and older children.

Luke Jermay is bringing his Intuition show to the Ashcroft Arts Centre in Fareham on February 13, 2019 PPP-190102-114123006

Details: call 01295 758224

2 MAGIC

Luke Jermay: Intuition, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, February 23

Intuition is a strange thing and Luke Jermay is even stranger. Building on his acclaimed debut show Sixth Sense, entertainer Luke Jermay is back with a new interactive stage show packed with what seem like demonstrations of intuition, telepathy and prediction. Minds will be read, choices predicted and futures revealed. Expect an amusing, entertaining, emotional, controversial, uplifting and insightful evening.

Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group present The Sound of Music

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

3 THEATRE

The Sound of Music, Bishop Loveday School, Bodicote, February 21 to 23

Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group present the much-loved musical. A tuneful, heart-warming story, it is based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding the Second World War.

It follows Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey, who becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children and brings a new love of life and music into the home.

Director Mandy Cox said: “We can’t wait for you to see this production – the cast have worked so hard to bring alive this wonderful story. The Sound of Music has always been part of our lives and this is a great chance to see some amazing local children bring it alive – it will always be one of my favourite things.”

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Burden of the Noose/Cranial Separation/Keyed Up, Wheatsheaf Pub, Banbury, February 23, from 9pm

For those with a passion for the heavier genres of music then look no further than the Wheatsheaf in George Street.

Three bands will be cranking it up in a venue now firmly the go to pub for Banbury’s heavy metal fans.

Entry is free.

Details: The Wheatsheaf’s Facebook page

5 MUSIC

Fairport Convention, Banbury Trades & Labour Club, February 24

The folk-rock legends end their winter tour with a show in a town which has come to know them particularly well. Nearly 50 years on from their seminal fourth album, Liege & Lief, they show no sign of letting up. Guitarist and founding member Simon Nicol said: “The adventure of being on-stage playing music became a way of life, rather than a passing phase.”

Details: https://www.ents24.com