Fairport reveal acts for 2018

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention music festival has announced the first acts booked for the 2018 event which takes place from Thursday, August 9, to Saturday, August 11.

Celebrating their thirtieth anniversary year and making a return to the Cropredy festival are the Levellers who will headline the festival on Friday night.

Also returning is singer-songwriter Fish, making his second appearance at Cropredy. Well known as former frontman of Marillion, Fish is one of Scotland’s most famous rock voices.

On Saturday, Cropredy will present Scottish singer-songwriter Al Stewart. Accompanying himself on guitar, Al’s stage show is characterized by fine musicianship, beautifully crafted songs and an intimate rapport with his audience.

Award-winning band Le Vent du Nord will perform traditional Québécois music whilst Radio 2 Folk Award winner Sam Kelly has also been connfirmed.

After a year off, BAFTA nominee Richard Digance returns to his traditional Saturday slot to get the day off to a flying start.

Fairport Convention photographed in November 2016. The band will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary on 27 May 2017. SUS-170926-103108003

As per tradition next year’s festival will feature two sets by host band Fairport Convention.

They will open the festival on Thursday with a short acoustic set then take the stage again on Saturday to close the event with their two-hour headline set.

Cropredy tickets are on sale in time for Christmas; the box office having opened on Monday, December, 4.

Three-day festival tickets cost £135. Camping tickets cost £45 for three nights.

The first 1,000 orders will receive a Christmas card signed by all five members of Fairport Convention and the first 2,000 will get a souvenir Cropredy car window sticker.

All tickets are exclusively available from Fairport Convention’s website www.fairportconvention.com.

More acts will be confirmed in January.