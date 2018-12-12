DJs make move to Banbury United

Banbury United Community Football Club have announced that The Banbury Soul Club will be their facilities and using the venue for all its events from next year.

The move to the ground follows an extensive upgrade to the clubhouse that the will bring in a new era of community based events.

Banbury United promotions manager, Mark Allitt said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to attract the Banbury Soul Club to Banbury United.

“They’re a fantastic local club, with a big following and this is the type of club and events we want to see happening in our refurbished clubhouse.

“Charlie Mc and fellow DJ’s

Steve Milson, Tom Howard, Dave Gilkes, plus special guest DJ’s will be putting on monthly nights and we’re looking forward to them getting started

He added: “The Motown and Northern Soul dance nights will be coming to the club and we’re delighted that our sponsors and friends of Banbury Soul Club, LJ Construction, have laid a brand-new dance floor in the clubhouse for free.”

The first Banbury Soul event is scheduled for Saturday, January 5 at the football club’s Station Road headquarters.

Banbury Soul Club committee member, Charlie Mc said: “We’re very proud and pleased to be bringing the club to Banbury United.

“We think it’s important to support the football club as it’s supporter owned and with the clubhouse and car park having been redeveloped, we are moving to a lovely venue.

He added: “Many of us used to go to discos at United in the 80s, so it’s like coming home really.”

Ryan Jones of LJ Construction added “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to help Banbury United and the Soul Club to make this happen.

“It will benefit both parties to have the new dance floor and as sponsors of Banbury United and being friends of the Soul Club, we were more than delighted to get involved and provide the new dance floor.”