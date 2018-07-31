Cropredy’s Fairport Convention Festival begins next Thursday

Cropredy will be the place be next week as the Fairport Convention Music Festival gets underway.

Headlining the Thursday, August 9, opening evening will be former Beach Boy Brain Wilson who will be performing Pet Sounds, arguably one of the most important albums in music history.

Friday, August 10, the main stage welcomes the Levellers to the headline spot while Saturday, August 11, is left to Fairport Convention and guests to bring the festival to its traditional crescendo.

Saturday also sees a return of festival regular Richard Digance.

Three day, Friday and Saturday or Saturday only tickets are still available and there is, of course, camping on site.

The Red Lion and The Brasenose pubs will once again be hosting the free fringe festival starting the week before the main festival gets underway.

For information and tickets visit www.fairportconvention.com.