Cornbury Festival welcomes hirsute guests

With just over a week to go before the resurrected Cornbury Music Festival begins, organisers have announced the addition of two of Britian’s favourite celebrity cooks to the lineup.

Si King and Dave Myers, better known as the Hairy Bikers, will be serving up a storm over the three day festival, giving festival goers a unique culinary experience.

The Hairy Bikers

A pop up Wood Fired Restaurant Adventure will be at the heart of the festival, held on the Great Tew Estate from July 13 through 15, and will offer restaurant-quality food based on recipes from the pair’s BBC TV series and best-selling book The Hairy Bikers Mediterranean Adventure.

The duo will also be cooking and sharing their stories for guests throughout the three days.

Event organiser Hugh Phillimore said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on providing a great food offering throughout the festival so we’re obviously thrilled that The Bikers have chosen us to host their world exclusive pop up restaurant.’

He added: “If there were any foodies that fitted our particular festival ‘vibe’ it would have to be The Bikers; very English, rather eccentric and particularly delicious.”

The Hairy Bikers have been cooking together for more than 20 years, but their path to cooking stardom was anything but typical.

Dave from Barrow-in-Furness, a make-up artist, specialising in prosthetics, met Newcastle-born Si on the set of a TV drama.

Si, who also worked behind the scenes as a first assistant director and locations manager, shared Dave’s passion for food and motorbikes and, as they say, the rest is history.

To find out more about the Bikers Cornbury visit and more information about the festival visit www.cornburyfestival.com.