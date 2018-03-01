Cornbury Festival announces full 2018 line up

Following last weeks announcement of an all female line up on Saturday, July 14, headlined by Canadian Alanis Morissette, organisers have released the names of the other headline acts.

UB40 will be topping the bill on Friday, July 13 and long-time festival favourites Squeeze will be closing the party on Sunday night.

Alanis Morrisette

Stars from all four corners of the globe have descended on the Great Tew music festival and this year is no exception.

Adding an international flavour to proceedings this year will be Dutch Jazz singer Caro Emerald, Jamaican Reggae superstar Jimmy Cliff, Italian chart topper Zucchero, American Folk, rock singer (Walking in Memphis) Marc Cohn, Israeli starlet Irit, Memphis Soul five piece Southern Avenue, Chicago soul sweetheart Mavis Staples, LA Soul legend PP Arnold, Hawaiian son of Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real and from Rick Island Illinois comes singer songwriter Lissie.

UK talent will also feature heavily with Glaswegian pop-rockers Deacon Blue, Cornbury favourite Amy Macdonald and Edinburgh’s Nina Nesbitt all scheduled to appear.

Blues guitarist Grainne Duffy and hotly tipped Catherine McGrath bring their songs from the Emerald Isle while Amen Corner frontman and guitar hero Andy Fairweather Low will represent Wales.

The home counties will be represented by Bromley girl Pixie Lott who appears on Saturday.

Essex star Megan McKenna, currently smashing the country music circuit will be bringing some glitz to this year’s festival, joined by north London 80s queen Mari Wilson and The New Wilsations.

Also appearing on the Friday will be south London hip hoppers Stereo MCs.

Locally Oxfordshire blues band Danny and The Champions of The World complete this year’s eclectic line up.

Organiser Hugh Phillimore said: “I’m so excited to return with such an amazing mix of brilliant artists.

“It’s rather extraordinary to be back quite so soon and able to work with such an international cast. It’s a real honour for a musical train-spotter like me.’

For ticket information and a full breakdown of each of the three stages line-ups visit the Cornbury Festival website.