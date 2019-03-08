Cornbury Festival 2019 line up finalised

After announcing last month the headlining acts, Cornbury organisers have confirmed a star studded supporting cast which makes this year's festival a mouthwatering prospect.

The three day event takes place July 5, 6 and 7 in the grounds of Great Tew Park and will feature, as headline acts, The Specials, Keane and wrapping up the festival will be Californian legends The Beach Boys.

KT Tunstall

Now confirmed to appear are are Liverpool icons Echo & The Bunnymen, Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall, vocalist Beverley Knight, The Shires, Paul Carrack, The

Hothouse Flowers and the Trevor Horn Band.

If that was not enough Cornbury will welcome, for the first time, Elkie Brooks best known for her 1977 hit Pearl's a Singer. Ms Brooks will be appearing on Saturday, July 6.

The inimitable Alfie Boe, will also be making his Great Tew debut on Sunday, July 7.

Festival organiser Hugh Phillimore said: "We’ve won the musical jackpot here at Cornbury HQ. With The Specials, Keane and The Beach Boys already announced and national treasures The Hairy Bikers hosting their unique Festival Feast we think it’s our best line-up ever."

Elkie Brooks

For tickets and the complete set list for all three stages visit www.cornburyfestival.com