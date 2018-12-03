Cornbury announce superstar headliner

One of rock and rolls most successful bands will close the show as the Sunday headliner during next summer Cornbury Music Festival.

The Beach Boys have been confirmed as headliners on the final day of The Cornbury Music Festival at Great Tew.

The Beach Boys

The band has sold in excess of 100 million records since they formed in the 1960s. Their seminal 1966 Pet Sounds is still regarded as one of the finest albums ever recorded.

Cornbury organiser, Hugh Phillimore, said: “There are certain legacy artists that we’ve been after for many years. Finally our number got called by The Beach Boys.

He added: “We’re completely thrilled to welcome them to Oxfordshire”.

Cornbury Music Festival runs from Thursday, July 5 until Sunday,July 7 at Great Tew Park.

Early bird tickets are available until December 9 from the music festival’s website.