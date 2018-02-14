Cornbury announce all female line-up

Cornbury Music Festival is back this year and Saturday’s all female line up promises to be a show stopper.

After an out pouring of support for the Great Tew festival following last years announcement that the 2017 event was to be the last, organiser Hugh Phillimore relented to bring back the three day feast of music this summer.

Canadian musician Alanis Morissette will headline

Once again music stars from across the globe will descend on the tiny village with Saturday’s line-up announced today.

Headlining the Saturday, July 14 main stage will be the Queen of alt-rock, Alanis Morissette, whose 1995 release, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ has sold 33 million copies worldwide.

Supporting the Canadian star will be a who’s who of powerful female singers including the legendary Mavis Staples, Scottish rocker Amy MacDonald, fellow Scots singer songwriter Nina Nesbitt, singer and actress Pixie Lott, sixties soul star PP Arnold, Itunes chart topping new country star Megan McKenna and breaking blues guitarist Grainne Duffy.

Also adding to the Saturday play list will be new US soulsters Southern Avenue, sonic thrill duo Kolars and harmonic trio The Adelaides.

Promoter Hugh Phillimore said: “I’m still in shock from the massive outpouring of love and support for Cornbury.”

“We’re back thanks to the incredible loyalty of our fans.”

Friday, July 13 and Sunday, July 15 line-ups will be announced on March 1.

Tickets for the three day festival go on sale today, February 14.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Cornbury Music Festival’s website.