Chipping Norton to welcome UK’s finest soloists

Chipping Norton Choral Society will host some of the finest voices in the country at a concert in the town’s St Mary’s Church.

Soloists soprano Charlotte Beament, soprano Rebecca Outram, counter tenor William Purefoy, tenor Nathan Vale and bass Robert Rice will all feature in the performance of Bach’s Mass in B minor this Saturday, December 9.

Ms Beament has most recently been a headline singer at the Garsington Festival Opera while Mr Purefoy made his debut appearance at Carnegie Hall, New York, in 2008 and has an international following.

Mr Rice will fly in from Germany especially for the concert while Mr Vale is the winner of numerous international singing competitions.

Musical director Peter Hunt will be conducting in this his 20th year of leading Chipping Norton Choral Society. Music will be provided by Cotswold Baroque Players.

Chairman of the Chipping Norton Choral Society, Nick Watkins said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have such exceptional people joining us as soloists, and to have the skills of Peter our conductor and Bernard on the piano leading us throughout the year, and I hope our concert will convey the joy singing together gives us.

“This is a great opportunity to hear this majestic piece of music with world class singers on our doorstep.”

Each singer was chosen by vocalist Shauni McGregor whose contacts across the music industry enable Chipping Norton to attract some of the finest soloists in their field to support the town’s Choral Society.

Bach’s Mass in B minor is said to be one of the world’s greatest choral works and the English National Opera described it as ‘a mighty response to life’s terrible silences. Being part of a performance, whether as an audience member or a chorister is one of the things that can change your life.’

Tickets cost £15 and are available from www.cncs.org.uk or by calling 07988 233299. They are also available from Jaffe & Neale Bookshop in Chipping Norton, and on the door. Under-16-year-olds enter for free.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and is expected to last 150 minutes which includes an interval where wine and soft drinks will be on sale.