Chipping Norton set for vocal celebration

A community Sing Day at Chipping Norton School will bring together a unique combination of Oxfordshire’s musical talents for a day of singing and performance which anyone with a passion for singing is welcome to join.

The event will be lead by one of Oxfordshire’s most popular choral conductors, Peter Hunt, and takes place on Saturday June 16 from 10.30am to 4.30 pm. It will conclude with an evening performance in Chipping Norton’s St Mary’s Church at 5.30pm.

Music for the day includes Vivaldi’s Gloria in addition to Oxfordshire composer Bob Chilcott’s ‘The Voyage’, a piece of music specially commissioned by Paul Cann on behalf of Age UK Oxfordshire.

Mr Cann said: “The physical and emotional benefits of singing are now well known, so I hope lots of people will use this Sing Day as a chance to experience the thrill of singing together.

He added: “Do come and join our Sing Day, consider it a little ‘work-out’ for body and soul.”

Tickets for singers are £25 for the whole day which includes score hire and the performance with professional musicians including highly regarded piano and organ recitalist, Bernard West.

Conductor Peter Hunt said: “It really will be a special day. It never ceases to delight and amaze me, the musical talent here in Oxfordshire.

“If you are a regular singer or want to discover your voice perhaps for the first time, or the first time in a long while, this is the perfect event for you.

“Our own Chipping Norton Choral Society will be there, plus we’ll be joined by a youth choir so it will be a fun and welcoming day,”

Tickets to watch the evening performance are £5 for adults with under 16s free.

To purchase a ticket click here.