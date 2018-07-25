Broom Hill Festival welcomes set from legendary producer

Broom Hill Festival organisers have announced this year’s headline act will be legendary record producer Mike Vernon and The Mighty Combo.

Mr Vernon has Mike produced albums on the Blue Horizon label for some of the most famous artists in British rock, pop, and blues including John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, featuring Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, Ten Years After, Chicken Shack, Level 42 and more recently Shipston blues guitarist Laurence Jones.

Mr Vernon said: “To be fronting my own R&B outfit has always been a dream but the right moment to make that transition never appeared until now.”

The festival takes place in Winderton, five miles west of Shutford on Saturday, August 18.

Also on the bill are covers band Wired, who are the house band for both Wasps Rugby Club and The Cotswolds Distillery, The Buzzin’ Hornets will be playing upbeat Texicana Blues, and Mumbo-Jumbo will perform piano led songs.

Oliver Darling, guitarist with Imelda May’s band, and Beth Porter, Eliza Carthy’s cellist, both originally from Brailes, will be back on home turf to play at the event.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk or call Tim Porter on 01608 685332.