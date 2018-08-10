Brian Wilson closes the show at Cropredy's Fairport Convention

Fairport Convention's annual Cropredy Festival got underway yesterday with the folk legends performing their traditional curtain raising acoustic set .

Smith and Brewer followed and later Tweeted 'That was a fun gig'. Seven piece Police Dog Hogan were up next with a hard to pigeon hole performance of Americana influences and strong song writing.

Brian Wilson performs one of his classic tunes from Pet Sounds as headline act at Fairport Convention.

The penultimate act was veteran musicians Oysterband, who are celebrating 40 years in the industry.

Finally former BeachBoy Brian Wilson and his band took the stage around 9.30pm and produced 90 minutes of famous hit after famous hit, including the classics 'Sloop John B', 'California Girls' and 'Wouldn't it be nice'.

The festival runs until Saturday, August 11, with the Levellers headlining tonight, Friday, August 10 and Fairport Convention and guests closing the show tomorrow.

The Brasenose will be hosting their annual fringe festival throughout the weekend

Meanwhile both the Brasenose Arms and the Red Lion pubs in Cropredy are hosting the Cropredy Fringe with an array of local and not so local talent performing throughout the weekend.