Brackley Big Band Banbury bound

Looking for a night of Big Band swing, then head to Banbury United this weekend.

Brackley's The Great Central Big Band will be appearing at The Spencer, Banbury United Clubhouse tomorrow evening, Saturday, January 26, from 7.30pm.

The band consists of 23 people including everything from trombonists and trumpeters to vocalists and percussionists.

The band rose from the ashes of another Brackley band and is led by drummer Lee Smith.

Tickets are £10 on the door or by visiting the band's webpage.

To read an interview with Lee and see him demonstrate his exemplary drumming ability see 'The Brackley Big Band making a splash.'

