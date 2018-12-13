Boogie with Ben at Brackley college

Boogie piano aficionado Ben Waters will be raising the roof in Brackley later this month to get the Christmas spirit well and truly flowing.

The Ben Waters Christmas Party will be held in Brackley’s Magdalen College School, on Saturday, December 22.

Mr Waters has played with a who’s who of musical legends over the years including The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, Jools Holland, Jerry Lee Lewis and PJ Harvey.

This will be the last chance to see Ben perform in Brackley as he will retire from live performances in November 2019 after an 11 month farewell tour which will include gigs in the USA, France and Australia.

Tickets cost £15.00 and are available by calling Karen on 07703459547, emailing karen@mjevents.co.uk or from the Brackley’s Downtown Diner.

(An incorrect phone number was printed in today’s BG with the above contact details being the corrected information.)

Doors and bar open at 7.30pm and there is parking and food available.