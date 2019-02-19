Bodfest 2019 takes shape

The Bodfest Committee has now confirmed 14 acts for the summer festival to be held on Saturday, July 13.

The event will kick off at noon with Bishop Loveday’s church choir and culminate with The Duckworths scheduled for 10pm.

Bodfest

There is also a mystery special guest spot on the main stage at 4.45pm.

The full main stage line up is as follows:

12pm - Bodicote School Choir

1.00pm - Cold Blue Daze

1.45pm - Patrick Crow

2.30pm - The Factory Lights

3.15pm - Jolina Blues

4.00pm - Crystallite

4.45pm - Special guest

5.30pm - The Social Services

6.15pm - Pete Watkins

7.00pm - Catfish Creek

7.45pm - Charlie Tarry and the Outlaws

8.30pm - Keyboard Warriors

9.15pm - Uninvited (unplugged)

10.00pm - THE DUCKWORTHS

The event will take place on Kingsfield, opposite the primary school and feature two stages, a main arena with family entertainment, a licensed bar and food vendors.

For the latest news on the festival and information on how and when to buy tickets visit the Bodfest Facebook page.