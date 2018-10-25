Big month at The Mill with something for everyone

Comedy, music and family entertainment lie in store at The Mill in Banbury during a busy November at the venue.

Lee Hurst, star of BBC1’s They Think It’s All Over’ is back with his brand new show Mucking About. Bored with comedians talking about ‘journeys’ and ‘messages’, Hurst promises a night of no-nonsense jokes. He comes to The Mill on Friday, November 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets £20.50.

Women In Rock, dedicated to the world’s greatest female rock legends, takes to the stage on Saturday, November 3, at 7.30pm. Expect songs by the likes of Cher, Stevie Nicks, Bonnie Tyler and more. Tickets £18.

Edgar Huggins, a First World War veteran and the last surviving Durham Light Infantryman, speaks to his great nephew William from beyond the grave in a recorded interview in Between the Crosses.

The new play explores a soldier’s untold story, the guilt of the survivor and society’s need to create a hero. It will be performed on Thursday, November 8, from 7.30pm. Tickets £15.

Image Musical Theatre presents the ever-popular story of Pinnochio on Saturday, November 10, at 1.30pm, while further enchanting family entertainment is promised courtesy of Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker. Set to Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score, it comes to The Mill on Friday, November 16, at 5pm and 8pm.

Banbury Cross Players take to the stage as they present Audience With Murder from Wednesday, November 21, to Saturday, November 24. It’s described as “a Russian doll of a play – intriguing, multi-layered, full of unexpected twists”, and begins in the living room of Alan and Sue where they are joined by Kelly and Dean to read a play that Sue has written. Alan, a chauvinistic boor, makes fun of the play and of his wife. The reading turns into an emotional free-for-all as he recognises himself being parodied in the script and his relationship with Kelly is revealed.

Other highlights in November include music from Gigspanner, comedy with Richard Carpenter Is Close To You and drama with indie-themed play Frankie Vah.

Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002.