Banbury singer on the bill for Reading Festival

Banbury pop singer is following her successful opening slot for music heroes Bon Jovi with an appearance at her first ever festival.

Former Warriner School student Beth Thornton landed the gig of a lifetime in April of last year when she was the support act for Bon Jovi at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Beth is now building on that success after being invited to play at the BBC Music Introducing stage at the Reading and Leeds Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

Beth said: “BBC Music Introducing ask for information on artists from local BBC Introducing stations and Oxford put me forward to be considered to play.

“I am one of 30 acts chosen out of thousands in the UK that submit to BBC Introducing so feel incredibly fortunate.”

To coincide with her first ever festival gig Beth is releasing a single, entitled Boundaries on Friday, August 24.

Beth added: “I think pretty much every musician dreams about playing Reading and the fact this is my first festival is unreal. This will also be the first time I have ever performed my new songs live with a full band so I can’t wait for everyone at the BBC Introducing stage to hear them.”