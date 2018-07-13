Banbury’s Ye Olde Reindeer announce Deerjam line-up

The DeerJam charity music festival at Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn in Banbury will return for its fourth year on Saturday, July 21.

Eight local bands have been announced for this year’s concert at the Parsons Street pub with live music beginning at 1pm.

Damien Black at DeerJam 2017 (Courtesy Carol Henson) NNL-170606-131430001

Among the acts is The Coopers, Leigh Chambers, The Vents, and Uninvited.

Reindeer licensee Jem Morey said “The last three years have been such a great success we had to do it again. We’ve managed to raise well over £4,000 for two local charities and put on a fantastic couple of days of entertainment.

“Our target this year is to raise more money for Katharine House Hospice, as they’re such a worthy local cause.

“It’s the perfect way to showcase local music, raise some money for a great local cause and have some fun at the same time.

He added: “The event itself is ‘free entry’ so if you’re visiting please remember to donate generously as the bands are all giving up their time to support the event, and it really does make it worthwhile if we all donate to such a worthy local cause.”

There will also be a barbecue and music will continue until 11pm.

For more information visit www.ye-olde-reinedeer-inn-banbury.co.uk