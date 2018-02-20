Banbury Rotary crowns it’s Young Musician of the Year

The finals of the Banbury Young Musician of the Year competition took place last weekend at Tudor Hall School.

The Rotary Club competition is now in its 28th year and is as popular as ever attracting 74 individual entrants.

Banbury Young Junior Musician of the Year 2018 Amelie Chen with trophies

Twelve made the finals in the junior section, eleven in the intermediate and eight in the senior. In addition four groups made it to the finals of the ensemble competitions.

Judged by an expert panel of professional musicians the evening saw awards presented for solo piano, strings, woodwind, brass, guitar and voice as well as duets and ensembles.

The awards were presented at the close of the junior final and at the end of the combined intermediate and senior finals. In total 24 trophies were awarded.

The winning ensemble was Sibford Friends School Junior Choir.

The award for the most entertaining entrant went to brother and sister duet, Sebastian and Jessica Foxwell.

The award for Junior Musician of the Year 2018 went to pianist Amelie Chen. While the overall Banbury Musician of the Year was flautist Alexandra Jordan.

Four of the winners were invited to attend the regional finals to be held at Reading in March.

Isobel Bee and Mary Eckert were put forward as singers. Venetia Moir, pianist, and overall winnerAlexandra Jordan go forward as instrumentalists.

Those successful at that stage may perform at national finals in Edinburgh in May.

This year’s competition was sponsored by Tudor Hall School, Banbury Town Council and Banbury’s One Man Band Music Shop in White Lion Walk.

Rotarian Gareth Jeremy, started the competition almost three decades ago and is still involved in the main finals.