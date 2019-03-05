Banbury Rotary Club Young Musician of the Year is. . . .

It was standing room only in Tudor Hall School as they once again hosted the Banbury Rotary Club’s Young Musician Competition Finals.

Around 90 young musicians and choirs vied for the top spot in several categories during afternoon and evening performances on Saturday, March 2.

Newbottle and Charlton Primary School Choir won the Rotary Young Musician junior choir category, 2019 NNL-190503-154456001

Emerging triumphant and taking home the coveted title of Banbury Rotary Club Young Musician of the Year was 13-year-old Sam Hallett who dazzled with his flute playing. Alex Mitori won the Junior competition.

Rotarian Gareth Jeremy, who has organized the event for the last 28 years, said: “I never cease to be amazed that year on year the talent and musical skills of the young contestants seems to increase exponentially making it harder each year for the adjudicators to select the winners.

“Sam is the youngest overall winner we have had in the 28 years that the competition has been held and I have no doubt his musical ability will take him to the highest professional level.”

Also going on to the regional and possible national finals are; Sebastian Foxwell, Sophie Lagden, and Polly Walkers.

Perhaps performance of the night went to Newbottle and Charlton Primary School, who, with just 100 students to choose from, walked away with the Junior Choir category.

The primary school beat Sibford School in the final, singing ‘Can you hear my Voice’.