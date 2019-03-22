Banbury rockers Lake Acacia release new single

Banbury rock trio Lake Acacia are back from a winter break with a new logo and a new single released today (Friday, March 22) ahead of their second EP, Broken Circuits, later in the year.

Consisting of Adam Budd on lead guitar and vocals, Joe Homer on drums and Tim Groethe on bass the new single, Desynthed, takes a swipe at the technological world of social media and computers none of us can escape.

The band have also taken control of their creative output producing the video for Desynthed themselves.

Joe said: “I recently got into photography and videography so trying to do more stuff ourselves. Adam does studio recording so he’ll record our new music.”

The release of Desynthed comes follows a busy 2018 with the band featuring on BBC Introducing and playing at ever larger venues.

Joe said: “It was a competition in September and if we won we got to support Flogging Molly at the O2 in Cowley.”

Banbury rock trio, Lake Acacia NNL-190319-135506001

Adam added: “We played the downstairs room. We’ve played upstairs but the downstairs room is the one you want to play. It was nerve racking.”

The band return to the Oxford O2 tonight as support for The Treatment. For more information and to watch the band’s new video visit www.lakeacacia.co.uk.