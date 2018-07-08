Banbury Market Square to host free music festival

Banbury Town Council has announced plans to rock the town’s Market Square with a free summer live music festival.

On Friday, July 27, five local bands will be on stage from 6pm to 10.30pm for the first of what could become a firm favourite in the town’s calendar.

Til Dawn entertain the crowds at DeerJam and will be rocking the Market Square

Organised by Banbury Town Council and put together by Banbury FM’s Bob Dainty, the Music Mix spectacular will feature The Dave Arrowsmith Band, an electric blues three piece; Neva Mynd, a rock band covering the likes of AC/DC, Thin Lizzy and the Foo Fighters; The SKAlectrics, who will perform tracks by bands such as Madness, Bad Manners and The Specials; Til Dawn, a three piece rock/indie band covering the likes of The Black Keys, Royal Blood and the Arctic Monkeys; and The Uninvited, another rock/indie covers band who have been gigging since 2000.

Mayor Shaida Hussain said: “The event is free admission and is something new for music fans in Banbury.

“Some of the best bands around will perform live on stage and it will be non-stop entertainment for Friday night revellers.”

In addition to the music, food and drink vendors will provide a range of refreshments.

Bob Dainty said: “For many years we’ve thought Banbury deserved its own music festival.

“Banbury FM is excited to be working with the town council and we hope the people of Banbury come out to support this new event.”