Banbury's first free, open air music festival proved a big hit as hundreds of people filled the market square.

The event, on Friday, July 27, featured five well known Banburyshire bands suiting every musical taste.

Til Dawn

Organised by Bob Dainty from Banbury FM in association with Banbury Town Council the event also featured stilt walkers, fire dancers and food and drink vendors.

By the end of the night the Market Place car park was full of people dancing away to the SKAlectrics.

Neva Mynd

The crowds swell

On stage with the SKAlectrics

Fire dancer

The headline act