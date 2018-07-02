Another weekend of rock‘n’roll music at Hooky festival

Another weekend of musical variety returns to Hook Norton with the 23rd annual Music at the Crossroads.

Acts range from Status Quo’s drummer John Coghlan’s band to an American blues group at the charity festival based at Hook Norton Brewery on July 6 and 7.

As well as the tunes, visitors can enjoy an array of stalls, food and especially drink with the brewery organising a mini festival for beer lovers to enjoy.

Organiser Pete Watkins said he puts a lot of effort into making sure the music is top quality as well as providing something different each year.

“We have quite a good formula, with all these smaller festivals, it’s not an overwhelming amount of people and you can camp, it’s a nice friendly atmosphere with some good quality music,” he said.

“We ensure the music stays high quality – I try to bring in acts people don’t normally see as well as local acts to support them.

“We just hope to give people a good day out with some good music in a family-friendly environment with reasonable prices.”

The Friday festival is from 7-11.30pm, while the event starts at 1pm on the Saturday.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.hookymusic.co.uk.