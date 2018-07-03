All that jazz at Upton House

With the weather to remain bordering on the tropical what could be better than a picnic and an outdoor Jazz Concert at Upton House?

On Saturday, July 7 the stately home, just outside Edgehill, will welcome the Great Central Big Band for an evening of sunshine and swing.

Jazz at Upton House

Great Central Big Band are a 20 strong ensemble featuring almost every type of instrument from drums to saxophone, flute to clarinet and trombone to trumpets.

They will be playing jazz classics from the 1920s along with some more modern hits.

Audience members are encouraged to bring rugs, chairs and food to relax with while the band plays on.

The Upton House bar will be open offering everything from tea and coffee to gin cocktails.

The music is set to begin around 7.30pm, tickets cost £15 for an adult and £7.50 for children but will be higher on the day.