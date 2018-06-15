Adderbury set to Party in the Park

Lucy Plackett playing field will be the place to be this Saturday, June 16, as the annual Party in the Park live music event takes place.

Now in its seventeenth year the event showcases an eclectic mix of music, mainly local bands and artistes, featuring a main stage, set up on a truck, and an acoustic tent.

Adderbury Party in the Park...... Pete Bailey of Leatherat performs

Music on the main stage starts at 1.30pm with Damien Black and the Will Bratt Band kicking things off.

They are followed by; Cats and Dogs - 2.20pm, Barney Newman and Tom Leary - 3.30pm, Sloe Train - 4.40pm, Leatherrat three piece - 5.50pm and Zurich and Dolly Mavies at 7pm.

The Uninvited make a welcome return to the festival with a main stage performance at 8.20pm with Warwick Junction closing the show from 9.45pm.

The seven piece covers band have been promoted to the top of the bill after original headliners, The Duckworths, had to pull out.

The acoustic tent bursts into life at 3pm with Pony Pony, followed by; Sam Martin - 4.10pm, Project - 5.20pm, Eilidh Forster and Jim Breslin - 6.30pm with Windsong Revisited beginning their headlining show at 7.50pm.

There is also a wide range of food and drink vendors to cater to every need.

Run by volunteers the event has no set admission fee and relies solely on donations to cover its costs.

