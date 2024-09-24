Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Massive Attack once again commit to climate change as they are set to perform as part of “Accelerator City” celebrations

Trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack have announced they are set to perform as part of Climate Action’s big Liverpool event in November 2024

The “Unfinished Symphony” artists are set to join Idles and Nile Rodgers as Liverpool celebrates being the UN’s first “Accelerator City.”

Here’s what we know so far about Massive Attack’s performance in Liverpool as part of the celebrations

Massive Attack fans - you might want to add “tickets” to your Christmas list as the group have been announced as part of a three-night climate celebration in Liverpool this year.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As announced moments ago on Mary Anne Hobbes BBC Radio 2 show , the hallowed trip-hop collective are to perform as part of Liverpool’s three-night Climate Action event, alongside Idles and Nile Rodger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time Massive Attack performed live in the United Kingdom was during their Act 1.5 Climate Action Accelerator event at Clifton Downs in Bristol, acting as part homecoming for the group and part activism as they continue their efforts towards climate change.

Their continued action on climate change is set to continue with the news that the group are one of three acts to perform in Liverpool in November 2024, in part to celebrate that the city is the world’s first “Accelerator City” for climate action by the United Nations climate change program.

Whern are Massive Attack performing in 2024?

Massive Attack perform during the Act 1.5 concert at Clifton Downs on August 25, 2024 in Bristol, England. Long-time climate campaigners Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall of the band Massive Attack had the idea to stage a low-carbon gig compatible with the Paris 1.5 climate change agreement but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed it. | Getty Images

Massive Attack are set to perform at the M&S Bank Arena on November 29 2024, with Idles performing on November 28 2024 and Nile Rodgers on November 30 2024.

November 28 2024: Idles

November 29 2024: Massive Attack

November 30 2024: Nile Rodgers

Where can I get tickets to see Massive Attack perform in 2024?

No details have yet to be released regarding how to get tickets to the upcoming performance in Liverpool, but we would wager good money that Ticketmaster or ATG tickets will provide those details shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Massive Attack been performing live recently?

We go to Setlist.FM to get an idea what Massive Attack “could” perform during their announced UK tour for 2025. At their most recent festival appearance at TOdays Festival in Turin, Italy , the group performed the following set with the following guest artists.

Intro Film/In My Mind (Gigi D’Agostino cover) Play Video Risingson Play Video Girl I Love You (with Horace Andy) Play Video Black Milk (with Elizabeth Fraser) Play Video Take It There Play Video Gone (with Young Fathers) Play Video Minipoppa (with Young Fathers) Voodoo in My Blood (with Young Fathers) Song to the Siren (Tim Buckley cover) Inertia Creeps ROckwrok (Ultravox cover) Angel (with Horace Andy) Safe From Harm (with Deborah Miller) Unfinished Sympathy (with Deborah Miller) Karmacoma Teardrop (with Elizabeth Fraser) Levels (Avicii cover) Group Four (with Elizabeth Fraser) In My Mind (Dynoro & Gigi D'Agostino cover)

Are you a Massive Attack fan and happy with the news that the group are set to perform in Liverpol this year, or have you seen Massive Attack previously and have fond memories of their performance? Let us know your thoughts over this news by leaving a comment down below.