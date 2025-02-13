Love Island: All Stars will crown a winner soon - but who is the favourite? 🚨

The final of Love Island: All Stars will see one couple crowned winners. After a dramatic dumping last night - the line-up for the live episode has been set.

The show features fan favourites from across the last decade as they return to the villa for a fresh chance at finding the one. ITV has reminded fans how they can vote as the first deadline draws near.

The eliminations are starting to heat up as the finish line draws closer. Remind yourself of all the islanders who have been dumped so far.

With the final so close, you might be wondering who is the favourite to win? Oddschecker has issued the latest odds.

Who is the favourite to win Love Island: All Stars?

Love Island's Maya Jama | ITV

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish continue to top the betting markets and are currently priced at 11/10 to be crowned winners this evening. However the odds have shifted behind them.

Since the market opened last Friday on Oddschecker, Grace and Luca have consistently remained the bookmakers' favourites. Ekin-Su and Curtis have shot up into the second place spot and are 5/2 to win the ITV2 seires.

And hot on their heels are Gabby and Casey who have seen their odds slashed to 3/1.

After finishing runner-up in Series 8 with Gemma Owen, could Luca Bish suffer the same fate again in Monday’s finale? The latest odds are as follows:

Grace & Luca - 11/10

Ekin-Sun & Curtis - 5/2

Gabby and Casey - 3/1

Catherine and Omar - 33/1

Elma and Sammy - 66/1

Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman adds: "We’ve got a highly competitive betting market ahead of Monday’s Love Island final, with Grace and Luca leading the way at 6/4. However, despite being the bookmakers’ favourites, Love Island punters on Oddschecker have a different opinion.

"Ekin-Su and Curtis have emerged as the most-backed couple on our platform, attracting 27% of all bets. Could we see history repeat itself from Series 8, where Ekin-Su claimed victory while Luca finished runner-up?"

Who do you think will win Love Island: All Stars in 2025? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].