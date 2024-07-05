Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four new tour dates also see The Streets joining as the main support act

Kasabian have announced four new dates as part of their 2024 UK tour

The group are set to perform in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London after their homecoming shows in Leicester.

The Streets will be joining Kasabian on the four new tour dates.

Here’s where they are playing and when you can get tickets.

Having “surprised” everyone by being the secret act on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury, Kasabian has added four huge dates on their UK tour this morning.

The group, who this weekend play their huge homecoming show in Leicester (tickets still available) before headlining Latitude 2024 (tickets), are set to head back on the road in November with dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and a huge London show at The O2.

Their choice of support is also as huge as the new dates they’ve announced, with The Streets confirmed as heading on the road with Sergio Pizzorno and crew on all four of the new dates in question.

The new dates come as the band continue to promote their latest album, “Happenings,” which was released the same week as the band’s secret performance3 in Glastonbury - and is available now through all leading digital retailers and physically through stores like HMV.

How can you pick up tickets to see Kasabian on one of their four new UK tour dates, and what did they play at Glasto this year?

Where is Kasabian performing on their 2024 UK Tour?

Kasabian have announced four new UK tour dates for November, with support from The Streets (Credit: Alex Shute)

Kasabian announced that their UK tour will be passing through the following locations on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Kasabian performing on their 2024 UK tour?

Presale access

Those who have access to O2 Priority, Live Nation, Venue or Artist presale access to tickets will be able to purchase them from July 8 2024 until July 10 2024.

General sales

General ticket sales begin through Ticketmaster at 9:30am on July 10 2024.

What did Kasabian play at their secret set at Glastonbury 2024?

The “worst kept secret” at Glastonbury 2024, Kasabian was indeed the secret act that performed on the Woodsies Stage on Saturday at Worthy Farm at 6pm.

But as for what the band played, we head to Setlist.FM to bring you what was played, what could be played during their homecoming show and potentially what is in store during those new UK tour dates.

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King) (verse 3 is skipped and goes into break)

Underdog

Call (extended intro)

Shoot the Runner

You're in Love With a Psycho (extended intro)

Coming Back to Me Good (Deee-Lite's "Groove Is in the Heart" intro)

stevie

Treat (Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic" intro)

Vlad the Impaler (The Prodigy's "Breathe" intro)

Empire

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever) (Fatboy Slim's "Praise You" intro)

Fire