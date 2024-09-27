Iron Maiden tickets set to go on sale as Ticketmaster queue begins
Iron Maiden have announced four UK and one Dublin date on a 27-stadium world tour set to take place in 2025.
Tickets for the shows will be priced from £87 and go on sale onTicketmaster. Fans can join the queue for tickets here before 12pm. VIP seats can be found onSeat Unique here.
The heavy metal superstars will perform shows at Birmingham, Manchester, London and Glasgow, as well as a date in Dublin in May next year. The dates are just five of a 27-strong tour across Europe.
The London date will be in West Ham United’s London Stadium, while Manchesters will be the first time the band has performed at Coop Live. Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro and Birmingham’s Utility Arena complete the UK dates of the Run For Your Lives World Tour.
All of the shows will open with British metal band, The Raven Age. The London and Dublin shows will feature American rockers Halestorm on the bill but they will not be appearing at the other UK arenas.
The band will mark 50 years since the formation of the band and they have promised a special set list covering all nine studio albums for the tour.
Bruce Dickinson says, “Next year is a very special one for IRON MAIDEN and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience. This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! IRON MAIDEN’s definitely gonna get ya!”
Fans can gettickets here.
The full tour list is:
MAY 2025
27 Budapest, HUNGARY – Budapest Aréna
31 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC – Letnany Airport
JUNE 2025
01 Bratislava, SLOVAKIA – TIPOS Arena
05 Trondheim, NORWAY – Trondheim Rocks (Festival)
07 Stavanger, NORWAY – SR-Bank Arena
09 Copenhagen, DENMARK – Royal Arena
12 Stockholm, SWEDEN – 3Arena
13 Stockholm, SWEDEN – 3Arena
16 Helsinki, FINLAND – Olympic Stadium
21 Birmingham, ENGLAND – Utilita Arena
22 Manchester, ENGLAND – Co-op Live
25 Dublin, IRELAND – Malahide Castle
28 London, ENGLAND – London Stadium
30 Glasgow, SCOTLAND – OVO Hydro
JULY 2025
03 Belfort, FRANCE – Eurockéennes Festival
05 Madrid, SPAIN – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
06 Lisbon, PORTUGAL – MEO Arena
09 Zurich, SWITZERLAND – Hallenstadion
11 Gelsenkirchen, GERMANY – Veltins-Arena
13 Padova, ITALY – Stadio Euganeo
15 Bremen, GERMANY – Bürgerweide
17 Vienna, AUSTRIA – Ernst Happel Stadium
19 Paris, FRANCE – Paris La Défense Arena
23 Arnhem, NETHERLANDS – GelreDome
25 Frankfurt, GERMANY – Deutsche Bank Park
26 Stuttgart, GERMANY – Cannstatter Wasen
29 Berlin, GERMANY – Waldbühne
AUGUST 2025
02 Warsaw – POLAND – PGE Narodowy
