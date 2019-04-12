Hornton to hold first ever garage sale

Youngsters in Hornton are busy helping mum and dad spring clean and de-clutter in time for the village’s first ever Grand Garage Sale

Tomorrow, Saturday, April 13, two dozen sellers will be taking part in the event, running between 10.30am to 12.30pm at 14 garage and front yard pitches in the heart of the village.

Refreshments will also on sale at the church.

Organisers are offering free trader maps and free parking to bargain hunters as they arrive.

Every seller donated at least £10 to go to village causes.